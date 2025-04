MUSIC STREAMING PLATFORM Spotify is experiencing outages, with some account holders not being able to use the service this afternoon, the company has confirmed.

In a post to X this afternoon, the company said Spotify is experiencing some service outages and quashed rumours that the platform has been the target of a security hack.

We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) April 16, 2025

The company added that it is working to resolve the outages as soon as possible.

Spotify reported its first-ever annual profit in February, turning over a net profit of €1.1bn for 2024. The increase was attributed to an unexpected growth in users in the fourth quarter of last year, reaching 675m accounts.

This article will be updated with new developments.