Dublin: 9 °C Friday 26 April, 2019
Sri Lankan police chief resigns over 'major lapse' that led to Easter Sunday bomb attacks

The death toll for the killings was revised downwards yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 26 Apr 2019, 7:51 AM
50 minutes ago 1,557 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4607567
A guard near St Anthony's Shrine in Sri Lanka, where one of eight bombs exploded last Sunday
Image: PA Images
A guard near St Anthony's Shrine in Sri Lanka, where one of eight bombs exploded last Sunday
A guard near St Anthony's Shrine in Sri Lanka, where one of eight bombs exploded last Sunday
Image: PA Images

SRI LANKA’S TOP police official, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to a series of deadly bomb attacks on Easter Sunday.

The country’s president Maithripala Sirisena announced the news today, after 253 people were killed during eight explosions near hotels and churches near the capital Colombo.

The figure was revised down from the previous figure of 359 yesterday, when officials revealed that some bodies were so badly mutilated that they had been double-counted. 

“The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defence secretary. I’ll nominate a new IGP soon,” the president told reporters. 

Hi resignation follows that of the country’s top defence ministry official, who stepped down on Thursday.

The government has been on the defensive over revelations that specific warnings about an attack that were issued weeks in advance were ignored.

Sri Lanka’s police chief warned on 11 April that suicide bombings against “prominent churches” by the local Islamist group National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) were possible, citing information from a foreign intelligence agency.

CNN reported that Indian intelligence services had passed on “unusually specific” information in the weeks before the attacks, some of it from an IS suspect in their custody.

But that information was not shared with the prime minister or other top ministers, the government has claimed.

“It was a major lapse in the sharing of information,” deputy defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene conceded at a press conference earlier this week.

The minister, who is also the defence and law and order minister, pledged to make “major changes in the leadership of the security forces” yesterday.

Investigators are still piecing information together about the attack and those involved.

Earlier this week, it emerged that one attacker had studied in Britain and did post-graduate studies in Australia before returning to Sri Lanka.

“Most of them are well-educated and come from middle, upper-middle class families, so they are financially quite independent and their families are quite stable financially, that is a worrying factor in this,” the minister added.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

