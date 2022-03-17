Here’s where and when the big St Patrick's Day parades kick off

WELCOME TO YOUR St Patrick’s Day guide of the main events in the cities across the island.

For the first time in two years, the St Patrick’s Day parades are back, and event organisers are leaving nothing in reserve, as there are a whole host of various activities across the country this weekend.

Here’s a quick snapshot of what’s on offer.

Dublin

The National St Patrick’s Day Parade will start in Dublin City from noon, winding its way from Parnell Square to St Stephen’s Green.

The parade will be broadcast live on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player.

Gold-medal stars of the Tokyo Paralympics and Olympics – boxer Kellie Harrington and swimmer Ellen Keane – are the Grand Marshals for the national parade.

For the first time, a ‘festival quarter’ will be set up at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks from 16-20 March, which will include Irish food and craft stalls.

There are also a host of other events taking place around Dublin – fireworks at Malahide tomorrow at 8pm; a new outdoor market at the Digital Hub in the Liberties on Sunday from 11am-5pm, and a funfair at Custom House Quay from Friday to Sunday.

Cork

The Cork city parade kicks off at 1pm from the South Mall and will loop around the city and finish on Merchant’s Quay, with the theme of ‘Heroes – Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times’.

Cork-based charity Blood Bike South have been named the Grand Marshall of the Cork parade for their work during the pandemic, and in keeping with the theme.

Community, arts and sporting groups from across Cork will take part in the parade, including the Rising Sun School of Karate, Indian Community Cork, Mayfield GAA, Sudanese Community Association and the Cork Barrack Street Band.

You can watch a livestream of the parade here.

There will also be a wide range of in-person theatre, music, dance and cultural events across the weekend. See more about what’s on here.

Galway

Galway’s St Patrick’s Day parade will see hundreds of local participants joined by the Macnas drummers, Galway Community Circus and others.

It starts at 11.30am at University Road to Salmon Weir Bridge and finishes on Bóthar na mBan. The parade will be led by Olympians Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh.

You can read more detail about it here.

Belfast

Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day Pageant parade starts at Belfast City Hall at 1pm and will travel along Donegall Place, into High Street, Bridge Street, Waring Street and finish on Donegall Street close to Writers Square at around 2pm.

Patrick will be there, and will be walking with his giant hound and ‘the spirit of adventure’, and he’ll be wearing a giant cloak fashioned from expressions of people from Belfast.

The press release promises “a cavalcade of carnival dancers, circus artists and musicians reminding us that ‘We are all Patrick, we are all Belfast’.”

You can read more here.

Limerick

The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Limerick starts at noon and will head down O’Connell Street from Roden Street, and members of the Limerick Senior Hurling Panel are this year’s Grand Marshal.

In a first, Limerick City and County Council has partnered with ASD Ireland to host an area along the route specifically for people with sensory issues.

A special autism friendly area will be located along the route at the Crescent, and will include a sensory room, covered marquee and seating area. Access to this area will be limited with special wristbands being provided by ASD Ireland.

You can read more here.

Waterford

Waterford’s parade will start at 1pm at the Waterford Bus Station and will proceed along the Quay, past the Clock Tower and the Plaza, moving around to the mall.

The viewing platform will be outside City Hall and the route will finish at the Parnell Street end of the Mall.

You can read more here, including where is best to view the parade.

Kilkenny

Kilkenny’s parade begins at 1.30pm, and the theme of this year’s parade is ‘Run with the Wolves’ based around the Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated film Wolfwalkers.

The Parade will go from John Street, to Rose Inn Street, The Parade (Review stand), High Street, and finish at the Market Yard.

There will be a street food market, live music, carnival rides, workshops, street entertainment before and after the parade.

Bainigí sult as an bhféile!