Poll: Will you watch online St Patrick's Day festivities?

IT’S THE FIRST long weekend of the year, although it has a bit of a surreal feel to it.

The St Patrick’s weekend usually sees events take place across the country to mark our national holiday, but sadly celebrations throughout Ireland have been cancelled due to health concerns.

But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do on 17 March. Many people have their own St Patrick’s Day traditions, and there’s a special event taking place online this year.

To help make sure children (and adults) don’t miss out on the festivities, Twitter users have been encouraging each other to have a “virtual parade” online on Tuesday to enjoy the day as best they can.

So today we’re asking: Will you take part in online festivities on 17 March?

