This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 15 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will you watch online St Patrick's Day festivities?

Regular events have been cancelled this year, but celebrations will still take place online.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 11:55 AM
54 minutes ago 7,984 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5046896
Image: Shutterstock/SaigeYves
Image: Shutterstock/SaigeYves

IT’S THE FIRST long weekend of the year, although it has a bit of a surreal feel to it.

The St Patrick’s weekend usually sees events take place across the country to mark our national holiday, but sadly celebrations throughout Ireland have been cancelled due to health concerns.

But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do on 17 March. Many people have their own St Patrick’s Day traditions, and there’s a special event taking place online this year.

To help make sure children (and adults) don’t miss out on the festivities, Twitter users have been encouraging each other to have a “virtual parade” online on Tuesday to enjoy the day as best they can.

So today we’re asking: Will you take part in online festivities on 17 March?


Poll Results:

No (693)
No, but I'll celebrate the day at home (256)
Yes (114)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie