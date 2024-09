VICTIMS OF STALKING can now apply for a court order to stop it, thanks to new laws that come into effect today.

The aim of the interim orders is that they will provide victims with immediate protection against ongoing offending behaviour while they await the determination of a court case about stalking.

This allows a victim to make an application to the court which may grant an order if the judge is satisfied that there is an immediate risk to the safety and welfare of the applicant.

The court orders are ex-parte applications, meaning only one side needs to be represented in court.

It’s in addition to the criminal offence of stalking.

This new approach extends protections currently available to some victims under domestic violence legislation to all victims of stalking behaviour, regardless of their relationship with the perpetrator.

“Providing for civil orders to prevent stalking is an important step forward in our work to tackle all forms of sexual and gender-based violence, regardless of the relationship between the victim and the perpetrator,” McEntee said.

“Stalking can have very serious impacts on people subjected to it and I am introducing robust legislation to ensure that everyone has what is needed to ensure they are protected and safe, and feel safe.”