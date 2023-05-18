The Stardust Inquests: Sign up to our newsletter for daily updates

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IN THE EARLY hours of Valentine’s Day, 1981, a fire ripped through the Stardust nightclub in Artane in north Dublin, leaving 48 people dead and more than 200 injured.
Survivors and the families of those who died sought further investigations.
Over four days in 1982, inquests were held for the 48 victims. However, in the four decades since, survivors and the families of those who died sought further investigations.
In late 2019, the Attorney General, having considered new submissions, announced that new inquests would be held.
A jury of 15 people has now been empanelled and the inquests are now getting underway at Dublin District Coroner’s Court.
We’re bringing you the latest from the inquests as they happen, in a sensitive manner and with a careful eye for detail, through our newsletter The Stardust Inquests.
You’ll receive updates from the inquest hearings themselves and other important details on the process.
