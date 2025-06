FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has announced the final selldown of the State’s directed shareholding in AIB.

The latest sale will lead to the State’s exit of shareholding in the bank.

The state initially built up the shareholding in AIB after rescuing the bank following the 2008 financial crisis.

Donohoe said the final sell down is by way of an accelerated bookbuild transaction.

This is a process in which shares can be offered and sold in a short period of time, with little to no marketing or promotion.

“This ABB transaction represents our seventh such disposal in AIB and will reduce the State’s directed shareholding in the bank to zero.”

He said that it was an important milestone in delivering the government’s policy of returning the banking sector to private ownership.

At the end of March, the government sold shares amounting to around 8% which returned around €1.2 billion to the State. This sale reduced the government’s total shareholding to around 3%.