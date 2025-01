A STATUS ORANGE low temperature and ice warning is in place for 25 counties in the Republic this morning after temperatures overnight fell to as low as -7 degrees.

Met Éireann has said it will remain extremely cold with widespread severe frost, ice and lying snow, which could potentially result in dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays and animal welfare issues.

Weather stations in Athenry and Mullingar recorded temperatures of -7 degrees during the night, with many other parts of the country also experiencing subzero conditions.

The Orange low temperature and ice warning will remain in effect for all counties in the Republic except Donegal, which is under a yellow warning, until 11am.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place for the whole country until 12pm tomorrow.

In Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow fog warning will remain in place until 9am, while a Status Yellow snow and ice weather warning for Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry is in effect until 11am.

Today is set to remain bitterly cold with widespread frost, ice and some freezing fog lingering throughout the day in many areas.

The national forecaster said it will remain mainly dry with sunny spells, but there will be scattered wintry showers in the north and west that will become isolated later. Temperatures will reach highs of -1 to 4 degrees.

Keith Leonard, National Director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, told RTÉ’s Six One News yesterday that north Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary are the counties that have been the most affected by the cold weather.

He said the weather is going to be “bitterly cold right out until Friday afternoon” and conditions will remain “very difficult” across the country.

“The key messages are around transport, and particularly for road users and motorists to slow down and take their time on the roads, and to be very careful. Even on treated roads, the conditions remain very, very difficult,” Leonard said.

He said an Orange warning means that people should be prepared and take account of the local conditions that they find themselves in.

“If you are going outside, be prepared for the conditions underfoot, for the traveling conditions, and if you’re using public transport, you really need to check in with your operator in advance and make sure that your public transport options are running.”

The National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) has urged road users to treat every road as treacherous in the context of widespread black ice, to only make essential journeys, to drive slowly and allow extra time for travel.

There were approximately 500 homes, farms and businesses without power as of 8.15pm last night.

The ESB said work would resume at first light today to reconnect any remaining customers.

The number of people without water yesterday stood at 4,500, down from a high of 40,000 early Monday morning.