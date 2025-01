FEWER THAN 200 people are still without power now after days of extreme weather.

Met Éireann today issued another Status Orange low temperature and ice warning, which will come into effect at 7pm and stay in place until tomorrow morning.

Power and water have been affected, particluar in the counties of Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois and Wicklow.

In its latest update, the ESB said fewer than 200 customers are now without power, down from over 59,000 on Sunday.

The dangerous condition of the roads made it particularly difficult to access more remote areas.

The remaining impacted customers will be reconnected today, it said.

The ESB also warned people that if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

The public is asked to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available on www.PowerCheck.ie.

During the current extreme weather, 18 of the country’s 28 Civil Defence Units – volunteers in communities – have been mobilised to support emergency services.

They’ve been responding to requests from the likes of An Garda Síochána and the HSE.

Dublin’s unit was deployed to provide assistance in Limerick. Other units in the capital are on standby if needed.

Among their acitvities are transporting patients for the HSE, facilitating palliative care home visits, welfare visits and transport of key HSE staff.

The units have also provided assistance to business and community groups.

The units said the volume of work done over the past five days is so significant that it hasn’t been possible to keep track of the total number of people assisted.

“The actions of Civil Defence Officers and volunteers throughout the country has contributed significantly to the wellbeing of many people for whom the weather conditions present very challenging circumstances, especially some very vulnerable people in our communities,” they said in a statement.

“This effort was possible because of the specific training that the volunteers maintain throughout the year, and because of the modern 4 wheeled drive fleet, including ambulances, and communication equipment, which allows units to access and track otherwise inaccessible areas of the country.”