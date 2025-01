STATUS ORANGE WEATHER warnings remain in place for 11 counties in the south of the country this morning.

A status orange rain and snow warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry, and Waterford, valid until 5pm. Heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow with significant accumulations is expected.

The same three counties also face a status yellow rain warning, which took effect at 1pm yesterday and will remain until 5pm today. Heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow is expected, with potential impacts said to include hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption, and localised flooding.

Motorists are asked to avoid unnecessary journeys as driving conditions will be hazardous. Never drive through flooded roads, the depth of the water can be deceiving. Rainfall may limit the effectiveness of salting already undertaken. Motorists should continue to exercise care even where roads have been treated.

A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary.

The impacts are expected to include very difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption delays to public transport likely (air, rail, bus), difficult conditions underfoot, and animal welfare issues, Met Éireann said.

The All-Ireland semi-final between Errigal Ciaran and Dr Crokes that was meant to take place today has been postponed following a pitch inspection at Laois Hire O’Moore Park yesterday.

A status yellow snow-ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, and Connacht is in place valid until 5pm this evening.

Wexford is also under a status yellow warning, for rain and snow, valid until 5pm.

All of Northern Ireland is under a status yellow snow and ice warning, valid until 6pm this evening.

All of Ireland will be under a low temperature and ice warning from 5pm this evening until 12pm Monday, with Met Éireann warning of “widespread frost and ice”.