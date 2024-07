A STATUS YELLOW rain warning is in place for 18 counties.

Met Éireann has said the rain will become persistent and heavy at times, with the risk of localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

The warning is in effect for all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

It came into effect at 4am this morning and will remain in place until 4am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann said the rain in Munster and south Leinster will spread northwards and extend into Ulster, becoming heavy at times in parts of Leinster and Ulster.

The forecaster said western coastal counties will stay mainly dry, with highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees.

Rain will continue over Ulster, north Connacht and the northern half of Leinster tonight, but it will be drier further south with some clear spells developing in Munster.

It will be mostly cloudy over most of the northern half of the country tomorrow, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle and with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.