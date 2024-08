A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been announced for the majority of the country to take place later tonight.

The weather alert will into effect from 10pm tonight until 7am tomorrow for a total of 18 counties.

Advertisement

The warning is in place for all of Connacht, along with Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary. A number of Leinster counties are impacted: Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Éireann is forecasting the potential for localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

It says a band of heavy rain will move eastwards Sunday night and early Monday, with thundery downpours possible.