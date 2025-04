A STATUS YELLOW weather warning will be in effect from tonight to tomorrow afternoon in Dublin and its surrounding counties.

The Status Yellow rain warning will affect Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford, and Wicklow from 9pm tonight until 2pm tomorrow, 16 April.

Met Éireann warns that the rain will become heavy at times and persistent. Spot flooding is possible.

The warning will coincide with a 20-degree temperature swing from last week.

Temperatures reached more than 20 degrees last week, with glorious sunny weather.

This afternoon, highest temperatures are expected of 9 to 12 degrees, while tonight it could drop to -1 to 4 degrees. A touch of frost couldn’t be “ruled out,” the forecaster said. Some mist and fog patches will form as well, it said, with some light breezes.

Tomorrow, it’s expected to stay cloudy, with highest temperatures of 6 to 13 degrees. It’s expected to stay “rather cloudy” with outbreaks of rain on the East coast. It also said it will stay dry further west, with occasional sunny breaks.

Tomorrow evening, it is forecasted to be cloudy with a few isolated showers. More persistent showers will “linger,” and drier conditions will develop overnight. The temperatures are forecast to be lowest at 0 to 4 degrees forecast.

On Thursday it said there will be quite a “mix” with showers across the western half of the country and sunny spells in the east from early in the morning. Highest temperatures will be 9 to 12 degrees. In the evening, the temperatures will drop to a low of 0 to 3 degrees. Light winds are expected as well.

Friday is forecast for cloudy with widespread rain, heavy at times, and is likely to remain unsettled for the day. The highest temperatures forecast are 10 to 13 degrees.

This weekend is expected to also be unsettled with rain and blustery winds. The temperatures are expected remain average for this time of year.