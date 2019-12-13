This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wintry weekend ahead as snow-ice weather warning issued for 6 counties

The warning has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 13 Dec 2019, 4:25 PM
12 minutes ago 1,631 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4932627
A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for six counties
Image: Met.ie
A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for six counties
A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for six counties
Image: Met.ie

A STATUS YELLOW snow-ice warning has been issued for six counties. 

The warning has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo. It kicks in at midnight tonight and will remain valid for 24 hours.

Met Éireann has warned that wintry showers will result in localised accumulations of hail and snow, which will compact to ice in some areas, leading to hazardous driving conditions. 

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Donegal. This warning kicks in at 5pm this evening and will remain valid until 5pm tomorrow. 

There will be strong westerly winds tonight and for a time tomorrow, with mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of up to 90 to 110km/h, Met Éireann has said. 

Looking at the general forecast, it is expected to be blustery this evening and overnight with fairly widespread showers, with more persistent rain in southern counties for a time. 

The lengthiest dry and clear spells will occur in eastern counties. 

Temperatures will range from between -1 and 3 degrees, with fresh to strong westerly winds with gales on Atlantic coasts. 

Tomorrow will start cold and frosty with scattered wintry showers and some lying snow.

Met Éireann has said there will be further wintry showers during the day, which will be frequent in the southwest, west and north with the continued risk of snowfall. 

Highest temperatures will range between 3 and 6 degrees with fresh to strong southwest winds.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be cold with showers of rain and sleet, with some snow possible over higher ground. 

A widespread frost is expected with minimum temperatures of -3 to 1 degrees, coldest in the north. 

Again, it will be a frosty start to Sunday with icy patches and showers, which will be wintry at times. 

The showers will become confined to coasts in the evening, according to Met Éireann.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie