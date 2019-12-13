Wintry weekend ahead as snow-ice weather warning issued for 6 counties

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for six counties

The warning has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo. It kicks in at midnight tonight and will remain valid for 24 hours.

Met Éireann has warned that wintry showers will result in localised accumulations of hail and snow, which will compact to ice in some areas, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Donegal. This warning kicks in at 5pm this evening and will remain valid until 5pm tomorrow.

There will be strong westerly winds tonight and for a time tomorrow, with mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of up to 90 to 110km/h, Met Éireann has said.

Looking at the general forecast, it is expected to be blustery this evening and overnight with fairly widespread showers, with more persistent rain in southern counties for a time.

The lengthiest dry and clear spells will occur in eastern counties.

Temperatures will range from between -1 and 3 degrees, with fresh to strong westerly winds with gales on Atlantic coasts.

Tomorrow will start cold and frosty with scattered wintry showers and some lying snow.

Met Éireann has said there will be further wintry showers during the day, which will be frequent in the southwest, west and north with the continued risk of snowfall.

Highest temperatures will range between 3 and 6 degrees with fresh to strong southwest winds.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be cold with showers of rain and sleet, with some snow possible over higher ground.

A widespread frost is expected with minimum temperatures of -3 to 1 degrees, coldest in the north.

Again, it will be a frosty start to Sunday with icy patches and showers, which will be wintry at times.

The showers will become confined to coasts in the evening, according to Met Éireann.