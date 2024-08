A STATUS YELLOW warning for rain will come into place for six counties from 1pm tomorrow.

Counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo are all under the alert.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain coupled with strong and gusty southerly winds, especially in exposed areas.

This could result in localised flooding, damage to temporary structures, difficult travelling conditions, and poor visibility.

The warning kicks in at 1pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 1pm on Monday.

Nationally, it will be a cloudy start for most tomorrow, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

And while heavy rain will impact the west and north, with a chance of a thundery burst, elsewhere should remain mainly dry apart from some little patch rain, with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

Rain will continue in the west on Sunday night thought there’ll only be patchy rain elsewhere.

However, persistent, and at times heavy, rain will move eastwards during Bank Holiday Monday, with the clearance following from the west in the afternoon with highest temperatures 18 to 22 degrees.