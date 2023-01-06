Advertisement

Friday 6 January 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Malin Head, Inishowen Peninsula, Co Donegal. Donegal is one of five counties affected by the weather warning.
# January blues
Status yellow wind warning issued for five counties
The alert will be in effect from 10am tomorrow until 8am on Sunday.
MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status yellow wind warning for five counties, which will come into effect from 10am tomorrow morning.

The weather warning affects counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, and Mayo. 

The forecaster advises that southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will be very strong and gusty in these counties, especially near coasts and with localised wave overtopping possible.

Elsewhere, after a mainly dry but cloudy start to today, Met Éireann says cloud will increase during the afternoon as a band of rain moves in across Atlantic coastal counties.

The rain will gradually spread east across the country by evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh southerly winds are also expected.

Rain will continue spreading east across the country tonight as lowest temperatures reach 3 to 6 degrees with moderate winds.

The rain will clear before dawn followed by isolated showers for Atlantic coastal counties.

Tomorrow will get off to a wet and blustery start as a band of rain moves off into the Irish Sea followed by scattered showers feeding in from the west.

There will be some brighter spells during the afternoon in the east before the clouds return.

Winds will grow stronger from the afternoon and highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are forecast.

Sunday morning is likely to see some sun break through, as well as mild winds and relatively cool temperatures, with highs of just 6 to 9 degrees.

