Donnelly: 'Unacceptable' that abortion services are not available in all maternity hospitals

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said it is “totally and utterly unacceptable” that abortion services are not being provided at all Irish maternity hospitals.

Speaking in the Dáil this morning, the Health Minister said that only 11 of 19 maternity hospitals are currently providing abortion services and that he wanted to see that increased.

Questioned by People Before Profit TD, Gino Kenny, on the status of the review into Irish abortion laws, Donnelly said that he expected to bring the report before Cabinet “very shortly”.

The legislation which provided for termination services following the 2018 referendum stipulated that a review be held three years after its implementation.

Donnelly said that it will be a “useful report” and that he expected to see lively debates after its publication.

“It has identified various things that work well and various things that we need to improve at an operational level,” Donnelly said.

He added that there were some legislative recommendations within the report, however he declined to detail these changes until after the report is published.

He said that his “core focus” at the moment was around ensuring that abortion services were available throughout the country, particularly in maternity hospitals.

“Regardless of the report, which is a good one, the core focus for me and the HSE concerning the provision of services is increasing the number of maternity hospitals that are providing services,” Donnelly said.

“That only 11 of our 19 maternity hospitals are currently providing services is totally and utterly unacceptable.

“Therefore, I am working very closely with the HSE right now to increase the number from 11 to 17 this year. The plan for early next year is to increase it from 17 to 19.”

He said that currently there are around 400 GPs who provide abortion services, which is an increase, but Donnelly said he wanted to see this increase further.