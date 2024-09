THE WARM WEATHER is set to continue, as Met Éireann has forecast a sunny end to the week

Today, temperatures are to reach up to 24 degrees, but coastal areas will be slightly cooler due to an easterly breeze.

Tonight will be dry with mostly clear skies. Winds will be light and variable and areas of mist and fog will form overnight. Temperatures will drop to between 6 and 11 degrees.

That mist and fog will clear tomorrow morning, making way for and it will be another dry day with long spells of sunshine.

Again, it may turn cloudier at times near the east coast. Temperatures will reach highs of 17 to 23 degrees.

Advertisement

Weekend

Saturday will start out cloudy with patches of mist and fog. There will be some spots of drizzle too, mainly in Leinster and Munster.

It will brighten up through the afternoon but the southeast may experience some heavy showers in the evening. Temperatures will reach 16 to 20 degrees with a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

On Sunday, it will be cloudy across the southern half of the country, with rain moving in from the east, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times.

The north will experience drier weather with sunny spells. Temperatures will go up to 15 to 20 degrees.

Rain will continue in the south on Sunday night, slowly edging southwards, but it will be dry across the rest of the country.

Monday will be dry again with a mix of cloudy and sunny spells.