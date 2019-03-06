This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'

Nicholas Keane did not steal the cars but agreed to sell them.

By Sonya McClean Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 6:05 AM
59 minutes ago 4,981 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4525707
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A FATHER OF eight who agreed to sell ten stolen cars for almost €90,000 on the Donedeal website is to be sentenced next May.

Nicholas Keane (41) later told gardaí in interview that the operation gave him the chance to make money because he was behind on his maintenance.

“I wanted to get money together to give my kids a good Christmas”, he said.

He apologised for the crimes and said he felt bad for those that lost money.

“I feel terrible, I feel guilty. If I won the lotto I would pay them all back”.

Keane of Chapel Street, Balbriggan, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to ten counts of handling stolen vehicles and two charges of inducing another to purchase a stolen vehicle on dates between July and October 2016.

He has a number of previous convictions including theft, stealing cars, road traffic and drug offences.

Detective Garda William Saunderson told Pieter Le Vert BL, prosecuting, that he was satisfied that Keane’s role was to sell on the cars and that he was not responsible for stealing the vehicles. He was to get paid about €500 for each successful sale.

Keane, who went under the name of David O’Brien, would meet the purchaser at a pre-arranged rendezvous, hand over the registration details and the car and accept the payment for the vehicle in cash.

He took in a total of €88,795, which he told gardaí he then handed over to a man with “a foreign accent”.

Det Gda Saunderson said that many people reported the vehicles as stolen to the gardaí themselves when they noticed discrepancies on the tax discs on the car.

Keane met all of his potential customers in public areas around Dublin and, as he was not wearing a disguise, he was clearly captured on CCTV cameras.

A number of victims, stated in victim impact reports before the court, how the financial loss they suffered greatly impacted on their lives.

Most of the buyers had carried out vehicle checks on the cars before agreeing to buy them, with one man taking it to his local mechanic to be looked over.

Many people bought the car with funds raised from life savings, while others borrowed cash or traded in old vehicles to complete the sale.

One woman, who had borrowed money from her sister and credit union to buy a vehicle from Keane for €13,750, had to later borrow more money from the credit union to pay back her sister and buy a new car. The family was under extreme pressure as a result and she had to get another job to help back the debt.

Another man, who had paid €9,500 for a car from Keane, worried about having enough income to pay his mortgage and was under so much stress that his long-term relationship broke down.

This man and another victim, indicated that there was a need to have some sort of assistance in place to help compensate people who found themselves victims of such crimes.

John Byrne BL, defending, said that Keane had worked on building sites but ran into financial difficulties while out of work and was lured into offending by the promise of easy money.

Byrne said his client had no involvement with stealing the cars, but rather that he was “the front of house man”, the person “who dupes people into buying the cars”.

He said Keane accepted a high degree of moral culpability and said he had no financial means to repay the victims.

Judge Melanie Greally ordered a probation report and remanded Keane in custody. She adjourned the matter for finalisation on 28 May next.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McClean

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Explosive devices sent to London's Heathrow Airport and Waterloo Station were posted from Dublin
    71,563  96
    2
    		Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    53,065  43
    3
    		Supreme Court dismisses Denis O'Brien's appeal over Dáil debate on Siteserv
    45,586  0
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin Port says it's ploughing on with a plan to build temporary cruise ship facilities
    235  0
    2
    		UK fintech startup Soldo has secured an Irish e-money licence as a shield against Brexit
    84  0
    3
    		Thai food chain Camile is trialling its 'virtual' ramen bar in Ireland
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		Huge shock as Graham Shaw resigns as Ireland women's hockey coach
    33,537  17
    2
    		As it happened: Dortmund v Tottenham, Real Madrid v Ajax
    29,840  22
    3
    		Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    28,158  62
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A Dublin clinic's latest Insta post is a huge reminder that you should only get lip fillers from a professional
    13,601  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,160  1
    3
    		Kanye West's record contract states that he can never retire (which explains a lot) ...it's The Dredge
    4,122  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    Woman found guilty of trying to murder stranger as she walked home from work
    DUBLIN
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    CORK
    Road closed in Cork after collision between two trucks
    Road closed in Cork after collision between two trucks
    GAA issues new hurling league fixture plan after 3 games rained off yesterday
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    Plans to rezone industrial lands in Dublin to allow for housing revealed
    Plans to rezone industrial lands in Dublin to allow for housing revealed
    Dublin councillors reject proposals allowing for log cabins in gardens
    Poll: Should electric scooters be banned from public roads?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie