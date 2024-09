GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Nissan Qashqai that was last seen in Dublin city this afternoon.

The car was stolen from the Gardiner Street area of Dublin with a child on board, sources said.

A Garda investigation is under way as officers urgently seek to trace the car.

“An Garda Síochána urgently requests public assistance in locating a missing vehicle, Silver Nissan Qashqai Hatchback, registration number 10-D-21328,” a statement said.

“This vehicle was last seen in the Mountjoy Square area of Dublin City Centre at approximately 1:50pm this afternoon.”

“Members of the public with any information are asked not to approach the vehicle but to report any information or sighting by calling 999/112.”

This is a breaking story with more detail to follow.