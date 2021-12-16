#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 16 December 2021
Laptops worth over €30,000 seized by Dublin gardaí

Some of the laptops match the description of devices stolen recently in Dublin, gardaí said.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 4:45 PM
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

TWENTY-ONE LAPTOPS WORTH over €30,000 have been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

A number of the devices are believed to have been originally stolen following burglaries in the wider Dublin Metropolitan Region within the past two months.

Gardaí attached to the Clontarf Detective Unit recovered the devices following a search of premises in the Dublin 22 area Monday.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure and was detained at Clontarf Garda Station yesterday.

He has since been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

During the course of Monday’s search, 21 suspected stolen laptops were seized by gardaí.

The combined value of the items recovered is believed to be in excess of €30,000. Cash, documents and a number of mobile phones were also seized.
 
Gardaí said that preliminary enquiries have revealed that a number of the laptops were stolen following burglaries within the past two months. 

So far, 14 of the laptops have been matched with eight reported burglaries.

Gardaí said they will be reuniting the recovered property with the relevant owners in the coming days and that investigations ongoing.

Eoghan Dalton
