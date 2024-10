MOTORISTS ARE BEING advised to take extra care this weekend on the roads as the entire country has received a weather warning ahead of Storm Ashley tomorrow.

Much of today will be bright with sunny spells across the country with some passing showers but wind and rain will pick up overnight.

Along coastal regions, there continues to be a risk of flooding due to very high tides this week, even in the absence of rain and strong winds. The tides will continue overnight.

Heavy showers will begin nationwide overnight and strong southeast winds will develop with gales along coasts. Lowest temperatures tonight will be 9 – 13 degrees.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has told motorists to slow down and have asked that all road users to travel with caution.

Particular warnings have been issued to drivers who intend to travel on high-speed roads, such as dual carriageways and motorways, as there is an increased dangers of aquaplaning with rain.

For other road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians, the RSA has warned of debris, loose branches and fallen trees that may be on the roads as winds pick up overnight and into tomorrow.

A status Orange wind warning has been put in place by Met Éireann for counties Galway and Mayo tomorrow while a Status Yellow warning will be in place for every other county.

People in Galway and Mayo are told to expect coastal flooding, large waves, loose objects being displaced, fallen trees, difficult travelling conditions, potential power outages and damage or destruction of already weakened structures.

Thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow, Met Éireann said, and strong to gale force winds will being the potential for disruptions all over the country.