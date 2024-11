SOME 60,000 HOMES and businesses are without power due to high winds associated with Storm Bert.

The worst impacted areas include Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Cavan, Monaghan, Kerry and Cork.

“Crews are mobilised in impacted areas and responding to faults where it is safe to do so”, a spokesperson for ESB Networks confirmed.

Advertisement

The latest updates, including estimated restoration times, are available on PowerCheck.ie.

A number of weather warnings remain in place and further power outages are expected over the weekend.

“ESB Networks teams are closely monitoring the storm impact on power supplies and all available resources remain on alert,” a statement noted.

“If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.”