THE PUBLIC HAS been urged to remain vigilant and remain indoors wherever possible from tonight, when a status red wind warning will come into place as Storm Éowyn sweeps across the country.

The red level warnings will kick in at various times in the early hours of tomorrow morning. Gale to storm force southerly winds becoming westerly will bring severe, damaging and extremely destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h, Met Éireann said.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) will be meeting at midday.

While the named storm is primarily a wind event, Gerry Murphy of Met Éireann said this morning, parts of the northwest will experience sleet which will reduce visibility.

In counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, the warning is valid from 2am to 10am Friday.

In Clare and Galway, the warning is valid from 3am to midday Friday.

Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo will be under the red warning from 4am to midday Friday.

Counties Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Roscommon and Tipperary will be under a status red warning from 6am to midday Friday, while Donegal‘s warning is valid from 6am to 3pm.

A status orange wind warning its valid across the entire country from 2am Friday morning until 5pm tomorrow evening.

Met Éireann Met Éireann

Impacts

A status red weather warning indicates danger to life, Met Éireann has said, and widespread power outages, fallen trees, extremely adverse travelling conditions and coastal flooding are projected.

Employers are urged to facilitate employees working from home where possible tomorrow.

All schools, including creches, primary, secondary, and third level, will be closed for the duration of the red level warning in the given area.

Keith Leonard, the chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) has said the incoming weather system will probably be among the “severest storms” that Ireland has ever seen.

Leonard told RTÉ the number of people who will lose power will likely top the 385,000 figure that came with Storm Ophelia in 2017.