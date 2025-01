SCHOOLS IN 26 counties are set to close this Friday following the announcement of status Red weather warnings as Storm Éowyn sweeps across the country.

Met Éireann has placed dangerous wind and rain warnings are on every county from the early hours on Friday into the afternoon.

The national emergency coordination group met this morning and decided that every school, creche and higher education institution in counties under status Red warnings will close on Friday.

A ‘shelter in place’ warning has also be issued by the group of emergency experts, warning the public to avoid taking unnecessary journeys and asking employers to allow people to work from home.

The group has directed schools to close for the duration of the status Red warnings.

Status Red wind warnings for counties Cork, Kerry and Limerick will come into effect from 2am on Friday and be in place until 10am later that morning. Winds are expected to reach 130km/h in places.

A status Red wind warnings for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford will also be in place from 2am to 10am on Friday.

Red wind warnings in place in Clare and Galway will come into effect from 3am on Friday and remain in place until 12pm, midday.

Red wind warnings in Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will come into effect at 4am and conclude as 12pm, midday, on Friday.

Two Status Red wind and rain warnings for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Tipperary will come into effect at 6am and conclude at 12pm, midday, on Friday.

A Status Red wind warning for Donegal will begin at 6am and conclude at 12pm, midday, on Friday.

Despite this, many schools have decided to close for the day as the weather is expected to pose a significant danger to life, disrupt public transport and make for extremely hazardous travelling conditions.

Met Éireann meteorologist Gerry Murphy has said that the public should expect public buildings and businesses in counties where Red warnings will be in place to close early on Thursday evening.

As is the norm, public transport services will not be operating in counties during the Red warning. Service providers will decide independently whether to continue operations later in the evening.

Significant and widespread power outages could be ahead – as 50,000 people were without power during Storm Darragh last month – which could have further impacts on communication networks.

The cancellations of events, structural damage to buildings and homes, wave overtopping and coastal flooding should also be expected.