A STATUS ORANGE wind warning has been issued for the country this coming Friday.

Met Éireann has warned that Storm Éowyn will bring “damaging and destructive” gale force winds with gusts of up to 130km/h.

Fallen trees, damage to power lines and power outages are all set to feature as a result.

There will also be “very difficult” travelling conditions and potential for disruption and cancellations to transport.

It will take effect from 2am Friday and remain in place until 5pm that evening.