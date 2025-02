THE COST OF claims arising from Storm Éowyn could reach €300m.

That’s according to Insurance Ireland, the representative organisation for insurance in Ireland.

It has compiled figures from its over 120 members regarding the cost of Storm Éowyn.

Insurance Ireland noted that the “situation is still ongoing” and that its members “continue to receive, assess and settle claims on a daily basis, therefore these are not final figures”.

However, based on the figures garnered so far, it’s estimated that there have been close to 24,000 claims across household, commercial and insurance, which has come at an estimated cost of over €197m.

But Insurance Ireland said these estimates “will likely be surpassed by quite a margin”.

A spokesperson said the indication Insurance Ireland has received from its members is that costs could grow to €300m.

The spokesperson added that this “would be in and around the most expensive weather event in the State in the past 25 years”.

The spokesperson further remarked that Insurance companies have been dealing promptly with the claims arising from Storm Éowyn.

“They mobilised additional staff to offer advice and assess the damage and ensure that their customers get the assistance they need,” said the spokesperson.

They added that insurers and claim handlers anticipated a surge in policy holder claims in both motor and property and put in additional resources in claims teams to deal with the higher volume of claims.

Insurers have also been engaging with their network of approved repairers to ensure they are also resourced to deal with the subsequent repairs.

“We would like to reassure policy holders that their claims are being handled as expeditiously as possible,” said the Insurance Ireland spokesperson.

“Insurers’ websites have also been updated to give clear advice on the claims process and what to do if you have been impacted.

“Damage caused by storm is a standard insured peril on all household insurance policies.”

Storm Éowyn brought record-breaking winds with hurricane force to Ireland last month.

On Friday, 24 January, Storm Éowyn brought the provisional highest wind speeds since digital records began at Mace Head, Co Galway.

The highest gust recorded here was 184 km/h, while the highest 10-minute sustained mean wind speed was 142 km/h.

Two weather stations also reached hurricane force 12 on the Beaufort wind scale.

The scale starts with 0 and goes to a force of 12.

Mean wind speeds reached hurricane force 12 at Malin Head, Co Donegal and Mace Head, Co Galway on Friday 24 January.

Four stations also reached violent storm force 11, while eight stations reached storm force 10 on the Beaufort wind scale.