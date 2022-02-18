#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 18 February 2022
Storm Eunice: Four dead across Europe as record-breaking wind speeds batter Britain

The roof of the 02 arena in London was partially blown off.

By AFP Friday 18 Feb 2022, 6:42 PM
39 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5687419
Firefighters inspect damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, in south east London, caused by Storm Eunice.
Image: PA
Firefighters inspect damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, in south east London, caused by Storm Eunice.
Firefighters inspect damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, in south east London, caused by Storm Eunice.
Image: PA

STORM EUNICE HAS killed at least four people across Europe, pummelling Britain with record-breaking winds and forcing millions to take shelter as it disrupted flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe.

London was eerily empty after the British capital was placed under its first ever “red” weather warning, meaning there is “danger to life”.

The same rare level of alert was in place across southern England, South Wales and the Netherlands, with many schools closed and rail travel paralysed, as towering waves breached sea walls along the coasts.

Eunice knocked out power to more than 140,000 homes in England, mostly in the southwest, and 80,000 properties in Ireland, utility companies said.

Two people were killed by falling trees in the Netherlands, Dutch emergency services said. A man in his 60s was killed by a tree in Wexford, while a Canadian man aged 79 died in Belgium, according to police.

Around London, three people were hospitalised after suffering injuries in the storm, and a large section of the roof on the capital’s Millennium Dome was shredded by the high winds.

One wind gust of 122 miles (196 kilometres) per hour was measured on the Isle of Wight off southern England, “provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England”, the Met Office said.

At the Tan Hill Inn, Britain’s highest pub in Yorkshire, staff were busy preparing even if the winds remained merely blustery in the region of northern England.

“But with the snow coming in now, the wind’s increasing, we’re battening down the hatches, getting ready for a bad day and worse night,” pub maintenance worker Angus Leslie told AFP.

‘Sting jet’

Scientists said the Atlantic storm’s tail could pack a “sting jet”, a rarely seen meteorological phenomenon that brought havoc to Britain and northern France in the “Great Storm” of 1987.

Eunice caused high waves to batter the Brittany coast in northwest France, while Belgium, Denmark and Sweden all issued weather warnings. Long-distance and regional trains were halted in northern Germany.

winter-weather-feb-18th-2022 A fallen tree blocking a road in Sudbury, Suffolk. Source: PA

Ferries across the Channel, the world’s busiest shipping lane, were suspended, before the English port of Dover reopened in the late afternoon.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, and Schiphol in Amsterdam. One easyJet flight from Bordeaux endured two aborted landings at Gatwick before being forced to return to the French city.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has placed the British army on standby, tweeted: “We should all follow the advice and take precautions to keep safe.”

Environment Agency official Roy Stokes warned weather watchers and amateur photographers against heading to Britain’s southern coastline in search of dramatic footage, calling it “probably the most stupid thing you can do”.

Climate impact? 

London’s rush-hour streets, where activity has been slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, were virtually deserted as many heeded government advice to stay home.

Trains into the capital were already running limited services during the morning commute, with speed limits in place, before seven rail operators in England suspended all operations.

winter-weather-feb-18th-2022 Source: PA

The London Fire Brigade declared a “major incident” after taking 550 emergency calls in just over two hours — although it complained that several were “unhelpful”, including one from a resident complaining about a neighbour’s garden trampoline blowing around.

The RAC breakdown service said it was receiving unusually low numbers of callouts on Britain’s main roads, indicating that motorists are “taking the weather warnings seriously and not setting out”.

Experts said the frequency and intensity of the storms could not be linked necessarily to climate change.

But Richard Allan, professor of climate science at the University of Reading, said a heating planet was leading to more intense rainfall and higher sea levels.

Therefore, he said, “flooding from coastal storm surges and prolonged deluges will worsen still further when these rare, explosive storms hit us in a warmer world”.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

