Northern Ireland Secretary to meet Stormont leaders over deadlock today

NORTHERN IRELAND SECRETARY Chris Heaton-Harris is to meet leaders of the main Stormont parties today to discuss the political deadlock there.

The meeting comes amid warnings of “unprecedented anger” in loyalist communities over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The 24-week deadline for forming a functioning power-sharing executive in Belfast following May’s election ran out at midnight early on Friday.

Heaton-Harris insisted last week he still intended to call an election but failed to set a date.

Sinn Féin has accused the DUP of refusing to accept the results of May’s election, which saw a nationalist party win the most number of seats for the first time ever.

But the DUP is boycotting the Assembly until action is taken on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Heaton-Harris said: “I know no one in Northern Ireland is calling for an election – but nearly all Parties signed up to the Agreement that put us in this position only a couple of years ago.

“It was particularly disappointing to see yesterday that the Assembly was still unable to elect a Speaker, despite all the time that has passed,” he said.

He also indicated he would potentially take action to cut the pay of MLAs.

“At a time when so many are struggling with the cost of living and fearful of what is to come, I understand people’s frustration that MLAs continue to draw a full salary when they are not performing all the duties they were elected to do.”

He also shut down the idea of “joint authority” ruling of the North between Dublin and London: “To those who have called for “joint authority” of Northern Ireland in recent days, let me say this: this won’t be considered. The UK Government is absolutely clear that the consent principle governs the constitutional position of Northern Ireland. We will not support any arrangements that are inconsistent with that principle.”

Loyalist tension

Writing in the Unionist Voice, Progressive Unionist Party leader Billy Hutchinson said that ” We are angry that the EU, the Irish Government and a new generation of nationalists have so flagrantly and arrogantly dismantled that which so many of us – on both sides of the divide – painstakingly built.

“The Protocol has subjugated Northern Ireland’s place in the Union and disapplied the key cross-community consent safeguard; and now we have nationalist parties and the Irish Government talking up joint-authority and majority rule which would dismantle the whole basis of the Agreement.

“Is it any wonder there is unprecedented anger in loyalist communities?”

With reporting from PA