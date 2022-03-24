#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 March 2022
Politician breaks into song after Stormont passes period poverty legislation

The Period Products Bill places a duty on the Department for Communities to make period products available to those who need them.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 3:11 PM
Pat Catney and supporters singing We Shall Overcome in Stormont today.
Image: Pat Catney/Twitter
Image: Pat Catney/Twitter

NORTHERN IRELAND’S ASSEMBLY passing legislation aimed at tackling period poverty prompted an SDLP politician to break into song in the halls of Stormont.

Assembly member Pat Catney launched into a rendition of ‘We shall overcome’ after the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill passed its final vote today.

The bill – which was proposed by Catney – places a duty on the Department for Communities to make period products available to those who need them.

It also means the department is required to specify public buildings where products can be accessed and mandates that healthcare and educational settings are included.

“We shall overcome. Thank you all for your support. The ayes have it; the ayes have it. The Period Product Free Provision Act is passed,” a jubilant Catney wrote on Twitter.

The MLA also shared video footage of his performance in Stormont, surrounded by activists and other supporters of the legislation.

Catney said the legislation is a direct response to the “shocking levels of period poverty in Northern Ireland”.

A survey conducted by the SDLP last year found that 45% of respondents struggled to afford or access period products during menstruation.

A total of 69% of respondents had been forced to use sanitary products for longer than advised or use unsuitable alternatives, such as toilet paper, newspaper or cloth.

It also found that 42% of respondents had missed work or school as a result of their period or limited access to period products.

Speaking before today’s vote Catney said: “Over the last 18 months I have listened to the compelling stories of women who have suffered the indignity and deep distress of period poverty.

“I have heard from people who have missed school or work because they can’t access period products, people who have been forced to use unsuitable alternatives including toilet paper or cloth and those who just can’t afford the cost of these vital healthcare products.  

“No one should face going to school, college or work worried about not being able to afford vital health products to manage their period,” the Lagan Valley representative said.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

