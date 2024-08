THE NORTHERN IRELAND Executive is to engage with the Irish government over the role that some Irish citizens played during the riots in Belfast this weekend.

Northern Irish justice minister Naomi Long told RTÉ Radio One this morning that she plans to speak with her Irish counterparts in the Republic over their involvement but also over the narrative on migration in recent months.

Mass anti-immigration protests across the United Kingdom this weekend turned violent in many areas, including in Belfast, and the scenes of unrest and rioting have sparked emergency ministerial meetings in Westminster and Stormont.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said this morning that four men, aged between 35 and 53 years old, have been charged in relation to reports of violence and disorder on the streets of Belfast on Saturday.

The PSNI deployed riot officers in Belfast on Saturday after anti-immigrant protests, largely fueled by far-right mis- and disinformation online, turned violent. Many similar scenes were seen right across the UK.

While ministers in Northern Ireland will meet with the PSNI today about the incidents in Belfast, Long said an overdue conversation must happen between Stormont and Dublin over the narrative around migration.

“We need to be responsible in terms of what we say as politicians in leadership, and I think that the increasing tensions around the immigration conversation over recent months has been profoundly unhelpful in managing all of this,” Long told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning.

“I think we need to get back on the same page when it comes to the language we use, the concerns that we express and how we do that in a moderate and temperate manner,” she added.

Long said that public representatives, North and South, need to avoid raising any tensions that could later fuel further protests or “hysteria”, which she said had “taken hold” over the weekend.

Police officers all over the UK were injured and businesses, particularly immigrant-owned shops, were vandalised or destroyed during the mass rioting. The events have been condemned by the British and Irish governments.

Taoiseach Simon Harris yesterday spoke with Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill where they discussed the violent scenes in Belfast.

During the call, Harris expressed disgust at those flying the Irish Tricolour whilst attacking police and spouting racism. “This is repugnant to everything the Irish flag represents,” a statement from his Department said yesterday.

The planned demonstrations got underway on Saturday as tensions remain high after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, Merseyside, last week.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, from Lancashire, is accused of the attack, but false claims spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said yesterday that the police have his “full support” to take action against “extremists” attempting to “sow hate” by intimidating communities as he held emergency talks with ministers over the unrest in parts of England.

During a press conference this afternoon, Starmer said he would “not shy away from calling it what it is, far-right thuggery”.