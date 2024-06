STORMY DANIELS, THE adult film actress at the centre of Donald Trump’s hush money convictions, has said he should serve time in prison.

A jury found the former US president guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

In an interview published by The Mirror last night, Daniels said that Trump should be sentenced to prison and engage in community service.

“I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women’s shelter,” she said.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford testified against Trump during the trial about how she was paid $130,000 to stay silent ahead of the 2016 election, in which Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton, about an affair in 2006.

Daniels said that the experience of testifying before the jury was intimidating but that she was glad it had confirmed she was “telling the truth the entire time”.

“It’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty but I still have to live with the legacy,” she said.

Daniels told The Mirror she felt “shocked” but vindicated, but that she would never escape death threats from Trump’s supporters. She accused Trump of being “completely and utterly out of touch with reality”.

Trump is due to face sentencing next month.

His crimes can carry up to a four-year prison sentence but legal experts believe it is more likely the judge will impose a fine or community service.

Trump has the opportunity to file an appeal against the guilty verdicts, which he has indicated he intends to do.

Additional reporting by AFP