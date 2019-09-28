This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stormy Daniels wins $450,000 payout over 2018 strip-club arrest

Daniels was arrested on sexual misdemeanor charges which were quickly dropped.

By AFP Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 12:09 PM
7 minutes ago 608 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4828731
Stormy Daniels
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

STORMY DANIELS, WHO claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump before he became president, has won $450,000 in a legal settlement with the city of Columbus, Ohio, over her arrest last year at a strip club.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested in 2018 at the Sirens Gentlemen’s Club on sexual misdemeanor charges which were quickly dropped.

In a lawsuit filed in January, Daniels alleged her arrest was politically motivated and sued for false arrest and false imprisonment in violation of her civil rights.

Daniels, who originally sought damages of $2 million, settled her suit yesterday for almost a quarter of that amount, telling reporters “it was never really about the money, it was the changes that were made and bringing awareness”.

Standing with Daniels on the courthouse steps, her lawyer Clark Brewster said the case was “based upon the fact that she was targeted not for what she had done, but for who she was”.

The settlement comes at the end of a week in which a formal impeachment inquiry has been launched into Trump over a scandal involving the president of Ukraine, throwing the spotlight onto other lawsuits and investigations being carried out into his affairs.

These include a probe by New York prosecutors into illegal payoffs made by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, to buy the silence of Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who both claimed to have had affairs with Trump before he ran for president.

Cohen testified that the payment he made to Daniels, which was ruled an illegal use of campaign funds, was ordered and reimbursed by Trump himself – a possible criminal act.

When asked by NBC4′s WCMH-TV Columbus if she had any comment on Trump’s possible impeachment, Daniels said, “sometimes it tingles to be the spark”.

 © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie