PLANS FOR A large new student accommodation facility near the centre of Limerick city have been blocked because of its negative impact on the historical and architectural character of the area, which includes the site of a former Magdalene laundry.

An Bord Pleanála has reversed a decision by Limerick City and County Council which approved planning permission for a building to provide 122-student beds in a new development close to the Limerick School of Art & Design campus on Clare Street in Limerick.

The board upheld an appeal against the Council’s ruling by a group of local residents who expressed concern about a range of issues including the height of the proposed development as well as its impact on the heritage and historical landscape of the area.

The college, which is part of the Technological University of the Shannon, is the site of the former Good Shepherd convent whose nuns operated the adjacent former Magdalene laundry.

Opponents claimed the student accommodation facility would impact on the view of the chimney of the former laundry as well as the dome of the former convent chapel which are protected structures.

However, they also acknowledged that the neighbourhood had many run-down vacant properties which they argued could be used to provide student accommodation.

The site, on the corner of New Road/Pennywell Road and Old Clare Street, is currently occupied by a bathroom showroom, memorial engravers, store sheds and a derelict house.

The proposed development was for the demolition of the existing buildings and the construction of four new apartment blocks ranging in height from three to seven storeys to provide 122 student bed spaces in 22 apartments.

The planning application by A & R Supplies (Limerick) Ltd, who operates the bathroom showroom, subsequently revised the plans to 19 apartments but retained the proposed number of bed spaces at 122.

Limerick City and County Council had found that the proposed development was acceptable as it provided for the redevelopment of a brownfield site for much-needed student accommodation.

Outlining its reason for refusing planning permission, however, An Bord Pleanála said it had regard for the site’s location immediately adjacent to the architectural conservation area relating to the TUS Limerick School of Art & Design with buildings and structures identified as of local importance to the urban character of Limerick city.

Given the bulk and scale of the proposed student accommodation facility, the board said it believed it “failed to deliver the optimum quality design solution that such a location warranted.”

It claimed the development would detract from the adjacent architectural conservation area and would constitute a “visually discordant feature” that would be detrimental to the distinctive architectural and historic character of the area.

A report by a planning inspector with An Bord Pleanála noted that a Limerick Civic Trust Plaque positioned on the corner of Limerick School of Art & Design also highlighted how the location was a place of public execution in the 16th and 17th centuries called ‘Farrancroghy’.

The inspector also claimed the excessive height and density of the plans did not sufficiently respect the existing important local landmark that is the former Good Shepherd convent.

She concluded the site was not appropriate for allowing a taller building height.

The inspector claimed the developer had also failed to demonstrate that the development would not lead to an overconcentration of student housing in the area.

She said the proposed apartment blocks were also likely to result in an increase in on-street parking and traffic congestion on adjoining roads.