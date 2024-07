EMERGENCY LEGISLATION TO ban 51-week student leases has been signed into law, in a bid to prevent accomodation providers from forcing students to pay for accomodation over the summer period.

The Residential Tenancies (Amendment)(No. 2) Act was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins earlier today.

The legislation ensures that leases will be based on a 41-week academic year instead. The typical academic year lasts around 35 weeks and runs from September until May.

Advertisement

The new law also prevents accomodation providers from charging more than one month’s rent in advance.

The legislation was fast-tracked by the Cabinet last week due to concerns that it would not be enacted before the Dáil summer recess.

Senator John Cummins, Fine Gael’s spokesperson on Housing, said that the legislation will protect students “during the summer period when accomodation is not required”.

“While a 51-week lease may suit some third-level students, it is neither desirable or affordable for the vast majority of students. An opt in provision will remain for those that do require accommodation over the summer months,” he said.

He called on accomodation providers who have already signed 51-week leases with students to offer new leases in line with the new legislation.