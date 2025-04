A STUDENT IN France has died following a knife attack at a high school in Nantes, local media reports.

France’s education minister, Élisabeth Borne, confirmed reports of an attack at a private school in the city in the west of the country. She said on X that her and interior minister Bruno Retailleau will be travelling to the school.

A police source has told the AFP news agency that one student has died after they were attacked by a classmate at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides in Doulon. France24 has reported that three others were injured in the attack.

The assailant armed with a knife attacked students the secondary school at around 12.30 pm (11.30am Irish time) before being overpowered by teachers.

Includes reporting by AFP, this is a breaking story with more details to follow