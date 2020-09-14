This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 September 2020
No fall in student rent prices over the past year, report says

The latest Daft.ie report shows rents have remained largely unchanged across the country for students.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 14 Sep 2020, 6:30 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

THE PRICE OF student housing and accommodation has stayed mostly the same over the past year, a new report from property website Daft.ie has found. 

The Student Housing Report released today shows the average cost of a room in a shared property in Dublin is up 0.3% on last year. Elsewhere in the country, it is up 2.8% on average. 

Author of the report and Trinity College Dublin (TCD) economist, Ronan Lyons, said a year with largely unchanged rents is “perhaps not the worst outcome for students”. 

“For students preparing for the 2020/21 academic year, there is little evidence of any Covid-19 effect on rents,” Lyons said in a statement.

Indeed, in most market segments of interest to students, rents may if anything be slightly higher than last year.

The report found the average cost of a room in a shared property in Dublin is €680 per month and €462 in other parts of the country.

Rent prices for full properties rose by 1.2% in the year up to July but remained largely unchanged in Dublin city, rising by 0.2%. 

The report also looked at purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA). 

It said there are around 19,000 units available in Dublin, which falls “well short” of the 26,000 required this year. 

Dublin has seen a large increase in available PBSA units in the last five years, but the report said supply in Cork, Galway and Limerick hasn’t increased substantially in the last few years. 

TCD has the highest rental costs in the country for three-bed properties within 2km of the college, standing at €2,756 a month on average. 

This is followed by University College Dublin, the Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Technological University Dublin and Dublin City University. 

The price of a single bedroom in Dublin costs between €507 and €690 per month and a double bedroom varies from €636 to €806. 

In Cork city centre, the price of a single room stands at €493 per month and €593 for a double room.

Meanwhile in Connacht, a room costs between €310 and €356 per month on average.

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie



