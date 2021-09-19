#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about submarines?

You might find yourself in hot water.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,718 Views 10 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

YOU’VE PROBABLY SEEN a fair few ships in your time, but have you ever encountered a submarine?

Australia announced this week that it’s building nuclear-powered submarines in a partnership with the US and UK.

The underwater vessels have captured the imagination of many a film director, but how much do you know about submarines?

When was the modern submarine (the first one commissioned by the US and UK navies) invented?
Alamy
1830s
1850s

1870s
1910s
And what country was the inventor John Phillip Holland from? (This is him in the picture below)
The US
The UK

The Netherlands
Ireland
Which was the first navy to allow women to join its submarine crews?
The Royal Norwegian Navy
The Royal Danish Navy

The German Navy
The Royal Australian Navy
And when did that happen?
Alamy
1915, because of the war
1942… because of the war

1985
2007
Britain didn’t lift its ban on women in submarines until 2013. What was a key reason it had relied on for the ban?
It feared women could give birth on board
It faced legal action from male members over job security

It wrongly believed women were at very high risk of blood clots on board
It wrongly believed women were more at risk from a carbon dioxide build-up
A show currently airing on the BBC starring Suranne Jones and Martin Compston is set on a submarine. What's it called?
Shutterstock
Nightwatch
Vigil

Line of Duty
Deep Water
A British Vanguard Class nuclear submarine was spotted 30km off the coast of Ireland earlier this year. Which county was it seen from?
Dublin
Donegal

Louth
Mayo
What did the EU warn the Irish Navy to be aware of last year?
Alamy
Submarines being used to bring illegal drugs to Europe
A submarine fleet with a mechanical fault coming from the Atlantic that would need assistance

Orca whales attacking submarines in the Irish sea
Loss of biodiversity due to the presence of submarines near the west coast
What’s the deepest dive a submarine has ever completed?
Around 20,000 feet
Nearly 29,000 feet

More than 33,000 feet
More than 38,000 feet
A start-up is developing a self-driving hydrogen-powered submarine to help curb emissions from shipping. What route has it flagged as a possibility?
Alamy
Belfast to Glasgow
Rosslare to Cherbourg

Cork to Clare
Dublin to Holyhead
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
You can do better
You're this toy submarine
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Not too bad!
You're this scuba diver
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Great job
You're this killer whale, because you're killing it
Share your result:

