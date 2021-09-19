Quiz: How much do you know about submarines?

YOU’VE PROBABLY SEEN a fair few ships in your time, but have you ever encountered a submarine?

Australia announced this week that it’s building nuclear-powered submarines in a partnership with the US and UK.

The underwater vessels have captured the imagination of many a film director, but how much do you know about submarines?

When was the modern submarine (the first one commissioned by the US and UK navies) invented? Alamy 1830s 1850s

1870s 1910s And what country was the inventor John Phillip Holland from? (This is him in the picture below) The US The UK

The Netherlands Ireland Which was the first navy to allow women to join its submarine crews? The Royal Norwegian Navy The Royal Danish Navy

The German Navy The Royal Australian Navy And when did that happen? Alamy 1915, because of the war 1942… because of the war

1985 2007 Britain didn’t lift its ban on women in submarines until 2013. What was a key reason it had relied on for the ban? It feared women could give birth on board It faced legal action from male members over job security

It wrongly believed women were at very high risk of blood clots on board It wrongly believed women were more at risk from a carbon dioxide build-up A show currently airing on the BBC starring Suranne Jones and Martin Compston is set on a submarine. What's it called? Shutterstock Nightwatch Vigil

Line of Duty Deep Water A British Vanguard Class nuclear submarine was spotted 30km off the coast of Ireland earlier this year. Which county was it seen from? Dublin Donegal

Louth Mayo What did the EU warn the Irish Navy to be aware of last year? Alamy Submarines being used to bring illegal drugs to Europe A submarine fleet with a mechanical fault coming from the Atlantic that would need assistance

Orca whales attacking submarines in the Irish sea Loss of biodiversity due to the presence of submarines near the west coast What’s the deepest dive a submarine has ever completed? Around 20,000 feet Nearly 29,000 feet

More than 33,000 feet More than 38,000 feet A start-up is developing a self-driving hydrogen-powered submarine to help curb emissions from shipping. What route has it flagged as a possibility? Alamy Belfast to Glasgow Rosslare to Cherbourg

Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! You can do better You're this toy submarine Alamy You scored out of ! Not too bad! You're this scuba diver Alamy You scored out of ! Great job You're this killer whale, because you're killing it