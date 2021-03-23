Suez Canal blocked after 400m-long container ship wedges against both sides of waterway

Source: Instagram

EGYPT’S SUEZ CANAL is currently blocked to all vessels after a mega container ship travelling to the Netherlands turned sideways inside the waterway earlier today.

The 400m-long Ever Given cargo ship, which flies under the flag of Panama, ran aground and turned inside the canal as it travelled north towards the Mediterranean Sea.

The canal, built in 1869 to connect the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, is the shortest maritime route from Europe to Asia.

It has been blocked in both directions for a number of hours despite attempts by a number of Egyptian vessels to free the ship, which is en route from Yantian China to Rotterdam.

The shipping tracker website Vessel Finder shows Ever Given wedged between both sides of the canal, surrounded by smaller Egyptian boats.

Source: Vesselfinder

A number of ships waiting can also be seen waiting inside the canal and queuing in the Red Sea to the south, with dozens of others waiting at points inside the canal and in the Mediterranean to the north.

One image posted on social media shows the ship stuck in the canal with other vessels unable to pass it on either side.

It is currently not known how long it will take to free the ship and clear the canal.