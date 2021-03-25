Egypt closes Suez Canal for up to 72 hours as efforts to free ship to enter fourth day

Diggers attempt to free the Ever Given

EGYPT HAS TEMPORARILY closed the Suez Canal in response to the blocking of the waterway by the Panama-flagged ship the Ever Given.

The owners of the 400m-long container vessel said today that they face “extreme difficulty” refloating the ship, following its grounding in the canal on Tuesday.

In the time since, efforts to free the ship using dredgers, digging and the aid of high tides are yet to push the container vessel aside.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s advisor on seaports, Mohab Mamish, told AFP this evening that “maritime navigation will resume again within 48-72 hours”.

“I have experience with several rescue operations of this kind and as the former chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, I know every centimetre of the canal,” said Mamish, who oversaw the recent expansion of the waterway.

However, salvage experts had warned earlier today the shut-down could last days or even weeks, potentially forcing businesses to re-route cargo ships around the southern tip of Africa in a blow to global supply networks.

On the third day of the crisis, global shipping giant Maersk and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd both said they were looking into going around Africa.

The Suez drastically shortens travel between Asia and Europe. The Singapore-Rotterdam route, for example, is 6,000km – up to two weeks shorter via the canal than going around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said it was doing all it could to refloat the MV Ever Given, a 200,000 tonne vessel that veered off course and ran aground in a sandstorm on Tuesday.

🔎 Suez canal blockage seen from space 🛰

Airbus-built Pléiades high-res. satellite image 📷taken this morning, showing a container ship stuck in the canal. pic.twitter.com/YOuz1NEXk8 — Airbus Space (@AirbusSpace) March 25, 2021

‘Heavy whale’

“It’s really a heavy whale on the beach, so to speak,” said Peter Berdowski, head of Dutch firm Smit Salvage, which previously worked on the stranded Italian cruise ship Costa Concordia and the sunken Russian nuclear submarine Kursk.

The salvage company was deploying a team to the site Thursday to assess what it would take to dislodge the Panama-flagged ship, said Berdowski, CEO of its parent company Boskalis.

“I don’t want to speculate, but it can take days or weeks,” he told Dutch TV news programme Nieuwsuur on Wednesday.

Satellite pictures released by Planet Labs Inc show the so-called “megaship”, which is longer than four football fields, wedged diagonally across the entire canal.

With ships waiting in both the Mediterranean and Red Sea and in the canal, the SCA announced it was “temporarily suspending navigation” along the waterway.

Japanese ship-leasing firm Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the owner of the giant vessel, said it was facing “extreme difficulty” trying to refloat it.

“We sincerely apologise for causing a great deal of worry to ships in the Suez Canal and those planning to go through the canal,” it said in a statement.

A MarineTraffic map showed large clusters of vessels circling as they waited in both the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south.

Oil prices jumped by almost six percent on Wednesday in response to the accident, before dropping again on Thursday.

“What a single vessel can do to the global oil market is remarkable,” said Rystad Energy analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen.

“The stuck vessel in the Suez Canal created the visual definition of a supply route bottleneck, effectively disrupting one of the world’s busiest routes for all commodities.”

“We’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Ranjith Raja, Middle East oil and shipping researcher at financial data firm Refinitiv.

“It is likely that the congestion… will take several days or weeks to sort out as it will have a knock-on effect on other convoys.”

The vessel’s managers, Singapore-based Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, said the 25 crew aboard were unhurt and the hull and cargo undamaged.

“The ultimate responsibility for the ship’s safety lies with the captain,” former SCA chairman Mamish noted.

