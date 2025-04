TEMPERATURES ARE PREDICTED to shoot up into the mid-20s next week as a gloomy weekend spell is set to give way for heat and blue skies.

This spring has been the warmest on record, with temperatures reported to be between 1.6 to 1.7 degrees Celsius above the long-term average.

Climate scientist Cathal Nolan is head of Ireland’s Weather Channel, a popular Facebook page that posts frequent updates on developments in the country’s weather.

He explains the reason for the breakneck change anticipated in the country’s weather fortunes.

“A deep area of low pressure to our southwest pulls up the jet stream to the north of Ireland allowing for high pressure to build to our east and later to our northeast, allowing for very warm air to waft its way northwards from Iberia. This warmer weather could last for most of next week.”

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Nolan said we may expect these high temperatures to climb into the mid-20s.

Advertisement

“We see our wind switching around to a more southeasterly direction, and that draws in some very warm air from the Continent.

“At that point, with temperatures during the mid week period next week getting up as high as 24 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, maybe even sneaking above 25 degrees Celsius.”

However, Nolan admits that we have “a little bit of pain to go through” over the next day and-a-half before improvements can be seen as Met Éireann forecasts rain spreading northeastwards throughout today and into the evening.

Spot flooding is possible, as the national forecaster predicts lowest nighttime temperatures of eight degrees.

Rain will dominate the Friday skies before drifting off eastwards, with temperatures ranging from 11 to 16 degrees – warmest in Connacht and Munster.

Saturday will have clearer conditions before a band of rain comes in from the west, making landfall around 9pm as daytime temperatures could hit 17 degrees.

Sunday will be more unsettled with heavy rain at times, and temperatures between 13 to 16 degrees.

The pick-up in weather will start on Monday as clear skies are set to stretch over the entire week, ushering in some welcome summer-like conditions.