Sunday 23 October 2022
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak reportedly hold talks ahead of leadership contest

Johnson is lagging behind his former chancellor in public support from MP.

18 minutes ago 1,346 Views 2 Comments
file photo.
file photo.

BORIS JOHNSON AND Rishi Sunak were said to be locked in talks late into the evening yesterday as speculation mounted over whether the pair could strike a deal to lay the foundations for a unified Conservative government.

Johnson was lagging behind his former chancellor in public support from MPs as Sunak gained a valuable ally in Kemi Badenoch, with backers of the ex-PM challenged over claims he had reached the number required to secure a spot on the Tory ballot paper.

Sir James Duddridge, a friend of Johnson, said the former prime minister had the support of the 100 MPs required to reserve his place in the vote.

But Sunak supporter Richard Holden cast doubt on this suggestion, arguing that the equivalent number of public declarations had not been made “because they don’t exist”.

As the day drew to a close, neither Johnson nor Sunak had declared their candidacy, with reports suggesting the pair held talks in the evening to agree on a joint ticket.

In a blow to Johnson’s campaign should he decide to seek a second stint in Downing Street, International Trade Secretary and former leadership contender Badenoch threw her weight behind the ex-chancellor, insisting it was not the time for “nostalgia for the cavalier elan of 2019”.

She admitted she had “on occasion” been a member of “the Boris Johnson fan club”, but she said the Tories are not “organising a popularity contest”, and stressed the party is “not a vehicle for any one individual’s personal ambitions”.

Johnson has returned to the UK to plot a second run for the top job, in a move that has divided opinion among Conservative MPs including his former allies.

He arrived at Gatwick Airport yesterday morning with his family after breaking off from a holiday in the Dominican Republic following Liz Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an ally of former home secretary Suella Braverman told the PA news agency she had been personally “heavily courted” by both Johnson and Sunak and was likely to decide who to back for the Tory leadership today.

Despite being the only candidate to declare so far, Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt is far behind her potential rivals on public support from MPs, with just 21 to Johnson’s 44 and Sunak’s 113, according to a PA tally.

Setting out her plan to “unite the party and the country” in the Express, she warned the Tories had “let ourselves become distracted by internal disputes”.

Divided opinion

Johnson’s potential return has divided opinion even among his allies in the parliamentary party, including his former deputy prime minister and foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

Raab said “we cannot go backwards” and pointed out the ex-PM faces an investigation into his actions over partygate.

He backed Sunak, saying he was “very confident” the former chancellor would stand.

Moments after Johnson landed back in the UK yesterday, ex-home secretary Priti Patel said he had her support – but his potential bid suffered a setback as former close allies Steve Barclay and Lord Frost urged colleagues to back MSunak.

Johnson’s father Stanley predicted that his son would put his name forward and beat Mr Sunak in a head-to-head contest.

The former PM has so far won the support of six Cabinet ministers: Ben Wallace, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke, Chris Heaton-Harris, Alok Sharma and Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

But his public endorsements fell far short of those for Sunak.

 Tory MPs will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the party membership unless one pulls out, with a result being announced on Friday.

