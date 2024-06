AT 9PM TONIGHT on ITV, the leaders of the UK’s two major political parties will square off in the first televised debate of the general election campaign.

Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party is currently trailing Keir Starmer’s Labour by 20 points in the polls and a recent projection from YouGov said that, as things stand, Labour looks set to win 422 of the 650 seats in parliament once voting concludes on 4 July.

To make matters worse for Sunak, who called this election early to the surprise of many, Nigel Farage kicked off his campaign today as leader of Reform UK, in a move that is expected to take even more votes away from the Tories.

While Farage was grabbing more headlines today in Clacton, where he had a milkshake thrown in his face, Sunak has spent the day off the campaign trail preparing for tonight’s debate.

ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham will be tonight’s host when the two leaders go at it over the issues.

Neither party leader is known for his magnetic charisma or flair for public speaking. So if you’re expecting fireworks, now might be the time to temper those expectations.

Sunak’s campaign so far has been lacklustre to say the least. He even felt the need last week to remind Conservative MPs that campaigning was not optional, after one of his colleagues jetted off to Greece on holiday.

Starmer meanwhile has been touting his party’s credentials in the area of defence this week, posing with ten Labour candidates who have all served in the UK’s armed forces. This is consistent with the party’s tack to the right under his leadership and his aim of making Labour supporters unafraid to be “patriotic”.

The stories that have been following the Labour campaign over the last week, and indeed throughout Starter’s leadership, have revolved around what critics have called a “purge” of candidates on the left of the party.

That’s unlikely to be an angle of attack for Sunak though and if previous debates in the House of Commons are anything to go by, he will be promoting his Rwanda policy, which will see asylum seekers deported to the African country without the chance of returning to the UK.

He is also likely to talk up his government’s efforts to reduce the numbers of people arriving in the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. There will probably be some culture war stuff like transgender healthcare and school curriculums thrown in for good measure.

For Starmer, he likely doesn’t need to do much tonight except to physically show up and avoid making any major gaffes.

We’ll be updating this article throughout what The Guardian’s Hollie Richardson has said “could well be an excruciating hour of TV”.