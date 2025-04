SUNNY SPELLS WILL continue for the next few days as temperatures are expected to rise again, Met Éireann has said.

The national forecaster said that today will be “another dry and sunny day”, with maximum temperatures reaching as high as 20 degrees.

Warmest temperatures will be experienced in the west, with light easterly breezes across the country.

After a cool start tomorrow will be another warm, calm and dry day with widespread sunshine, turning a little hazy at times across west and northwest areas later.

It is likely to be the warmest day of this current spell of settled weather with maximum temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.

After a week of good conditions, Met Éireann has said there is cooler, more unsettled weather on the way for the weekend.

Saturday will begin with fog in some areas, remaining dry but cloudier than recent days, especially in the north and west, with some hazy sunshine elsewhere.

Later on Saturday, light rain and drizzle will move into parts of the north and west, with temperatures ranging from 12 to degrees.

Sunday will feel “noticeably cooler,” according to Met Éireann, with temperatures reaching highs of 9 to 11 degrees, along with a mix of sunshine and light scattered showers.