A PLEASANT WEEKEND is in store as the forecast reinforces there may still be some summer left – especially in the west of the country.

Today will be a dry day countrywide with good sunny spells after some early mist and fog in places.

It’ll become a bit cloudier along south and southeastern coasts in the evening.

Temperatures will reach highs of 18 to 22 degrees with mostly moderate southeast winds, warmest across the midlands and west.

Tonight will be mostly dry with good clear spells, according to Met Éireann.

Cloud will increase in parts of the east and south with the odd spot of drizzle.

Temperatures will reach lows of 7 to 13 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.

Tomorrow, the first day of September, people across the country can expect long dry, sunny spells peppered with cloud, as well as the odd light shower especially in the northeast.

Through the afternoon, persistent and at times heavy or thundery rain will start to move in from the southwest.

That rain will slowly spread northeastwards over the course of the rest of the day, mainly over Munster and west Connacht.

Sunday temperatures will reach highs of of 17 to 21 degrees.