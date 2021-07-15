#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 15 July 2021
Advertisement

'Devastating news': Planning permission given to supervised injection centre deemed invalid

It had been submitted that the proposed development would cause a de facto “drugs marketplace”.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 12:02 PM
42 minutes ago 4,645 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5496113
Merchants Quay Ireland.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Merchants Quay Ireland.
Merchants Quay Ireland.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

PLANNING PERMISSION GIVEN to set up the nation’s first supervised injection facility has been deemed invalid by An Bord Pleanála. 

Attempts to construct the centre have been in the works for years but had been blighted by planning permission problems and concerns from locals. 

In 2019, temporary permission was granted to set up the facility. The permission allowed the premises at Merchants Quay to be used for the purposes of a medically supervised injection facility for a period of three years.

This would allow drug addicts to inject themselves in a safe environment. Users would be given clean needles and their drug waste would be disposed of in the centre. Anyone who overdoses would receive immediate care and those wishing to try to get off heroin would be given help to do so. 

However, St Audoen’s National School, located directly adjacent to the proposed centre, brought judicial review proceedings to the High Court.

The board of management of the primary school submitted a detailed objection to the proposed development, citing, in particular, the adverse consequences which it would have on the pupils and staff at the school.

It had been submitted that the proposed development would cause a de facto “drugs marketplace” to be created in the area.

Nullifying the planning permission given in 2019, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said An Bord Pleanála did not properly address the school board’s concerns.

He said “the failure to explain the reasons for which they (the submissions from the school) were not accepted represents a breach of the statutory requirement to state the main reasons and considerations for the decision. This breach is enough, on its own, to invalidate the planning permission”.

In a statement this morning, Merchants Quay Ireland said: “MQI, together with our legal team, will consider this judgement. We remain committed to the opening of a Mandatory Supervised Injection Facility as part of a health led approach to addiction. There is a clear need for this facility. These services save lives.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin described the decision as “devastating”.

He said: “This is devastating news. My understanding is that the Department have made no alternative plans, such as a mobile clinic, in the event of such a ruling.

“Never ceases to depress me what little value is placed on the lives that are lost annually through overdose.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie