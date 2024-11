GARDAÍ AND FIRE Brigade personnel have rescued a suspected burglar from a vent above a chipper after he became stuck during an apparent break-in.

The incident in the Dooradoyle area of Limerick city happened shortly after lunchtime when a member of the public discovered the man.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road Garda Station and their emergency service colleagues from Mulgrave Street fire station went to the scene.

Fire fighters used a platform to extract the trapped alleged felon from the extractor pipe. Sources said it is believed he had been stuck there for more than 12 hours.

The suspected burglar was arrested at the scene and taken in for questioning.

A statement has been requested from An Garda Síochána.