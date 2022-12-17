€860,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized in Clondalkin

GARDAI HAVE SEIZED approximately €860,000 worth of suspected cannabis and arrested one man in connection with the seizure.

During the operation, gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Clondalkin area of Dublin and seized 43kg of suspected herbal cannabis.

The drugs will now be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained in Clondalkin Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.