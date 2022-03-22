#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 22 March 2022
Advertisement

Swedish police seek motive after two women die in school attack

The suspect in yesterday’s attack has been arrested.

By AFP Tuesday 22 Mar 2022, 3:13 PM
10 minutes ago 253 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5718029
Flowers laid outside Malmo Latin school today after two staff members were killed yesterday.
Image: Johan Nilsson/TT
Flowers laid outside Malmo Latin school today after two staff members were killed yesterday.
Flowers laid outside Malmo Latin school today after two staff members were killed yesterday.
Image: Johan Nilsson/TT

POLICE IN SWEDEN are attempting to determine why an 18-year-old student allegedly killed two teachers at a high school yesterday in an attack that has shaken the country.

The two victims, both women in their 50s, were teachers at Malmo Latin, a creative arts high school with more than 1,000 students in Sweden’s third-biggest city, police said at a press conference today.

Media reports said the suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, was armed with a knife and an axe. Police have not confirmed that information.

Police chief Petra Stenkula said police had seized “several weapons that are not firearms” at the scene.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether the suspect specifically targeted his victims or chose them at random, and whether he had planned to attack more people.

“We don’t know yet if he had any connection to these employees”, Stenkula told reporters.

The student “has no criminal record”, she said, adding that police were looking into his background and movements prior to the attack.

Investigators are searching the suspect’s home in the nearby town of Trelleborg, she added.

Police were alerted to the attack at 5.12pm (4.12pm Irish time) and a first patrol was able to enter the school minutes later.

About 50 students and teachers were inside at the time, and news footage showed heavily equipped and armed police inspecting the interior of the building.

Recent attacks

The suspect was arrested on the third floor 10 minutes after the first alert, putting up no resistance, Stenkula said.

The two victims were lying on the floor nearby, she added.

The teachers were rushed to hospital for treatment but their deaths were announced later in the evening.

According to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the alleged attacker called emergency services to say where he was and that he had laid down his weapons, and confessed to the killings.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson expressed her “sadness” and “consternation” over the attack.

At the high school, which was closed today with the Swedish flag flying at half-mast, a support group has been set up for teachers and students, local authorities said.

“Everyone is deeply shocked. Devastated,” a teacher at the school who didn’t want to be identified told AFP today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It’s an awful crime, it’s impossible to take it all in”, she said, standing outside the school where a group of about 20 students stood hugging and crying, some with flowers to lay down on the ground.

“It’s so sad that it happened here, in the place where I and many other students feel safest. It’s a warm and loving school”, 18-year-old student Lydia Cronberg told AFP.

“It’s not like before… It will be hard to come back, to have a memorial ceremony. We’re going to take it one day at a time,” she said.

School attacks are relatively rare in Sweden, which has in recent years grown more accustomed to shootings and bombings in underworld settlings of scores that kill dozens of people each year.

But several serious incidents have taken place at schools in southern Sweden in recent months.

In January, a 16-year-old was arrested after wounding another student and a teacher with a knife at a school in the small town of Kristianstad.

That incident was linked to a similar knife attack in August 2021 in the town of Eslov, about 50 kilometres away, when a student attacked a 45-year-old school employee.

No link has been established between those two events and the Malmo attack.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie