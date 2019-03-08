Former Defence Forces member detained in Syria over alleged ISIS links

A FORMER MEMBER of the Defence Forces has been detained in Syria.

The woman is believed to have left the force five years ago and was held in northern Syria earlier this week.

The Department of Defence and Department of Foreign Affairs are aware of the situation.

Sources said the woman has links to the Islamic State terror group.

A spokesperson for Government said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of reports of an Irish citizen detained in northern Syria.

“Appropriate consular assistance is provided to all Irish citizens where it is possible to do so.”

More to follow.

With reporting by Cormac Fitzgerald